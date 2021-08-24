Over 2m Nigerians register online for CVR- INEC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says the number of fresh registrants on its online registration portal for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), has exceeded two million.

The programme was launched on June 28.

INEC said this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye in Abuja on Monday.

“As at 7 a.m., of Monday, Aug. 23, the number of new registrants has hit 2, 215, 832,” Okoye said.

He said that the number of Nigerians who had completed their registration in four weeks stood at 430, 363.

Okoye said the figure was since the commission commenced the in-person or physical registration as well as the completion of online pre-registration in states and Local Government Area (LGAs) offices nationwide.

“The update on the number of registrants who have completed their registration indicates that 234, 516 were…