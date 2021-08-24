‘Parlous Infrastructure, limited export base, others threaten FDI’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Experts have underscored the need for the government to work out modalities on how to accelerate investment in infrastructure through bonds and other activities that would stimulate long-term fundraising from the capital market. This, they said is to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country and boost job creation.

Besides, they called for a concerted effort towards diversifying the country’s export base through the promotion of non-oil exports and expansion of government fiscal sources to boost the economy.

Stakeholders who spoke during a panelist session at the just concluded Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) 2021 National Workshop held in Abuja, at the weekend, stated that Nigeria is currently in need of FDIs to grow the real sector and stimulate infrastructure development across priority sectors.

Infrastructure bonds are borrowings to be invested in government funded infrastructure projects within a country. They are issued by governments or government…