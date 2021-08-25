JOHESU-UITH declares indefinite strike | The Guardian Nigeria News

Members of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) Chapter, on Wednesday declared an indefinite strike over non-payment of promotion and skipping allowances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the second time in less than two months that JOHESU members of the UITH chapter will be embarking on a strike action to press home same demands.

Mr Olutunde Oluwawumi, the Chairman of the JOHESU-UITH chapter, who declared the industrial action during an emergency congress of the union in Ilorin, noted that their requests border on workers series of arrears.

He alleged maladministration, poor National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for the union members and what they called out-of-stock syndrome, adding that these issues have not been addressed.

According to him, the demands of members have not been met till now, which had led to hardship on the path of the workers and patients.

Oluwawumi maintained that his members can no…