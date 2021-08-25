Malaysia’s new PM, opposition seek to ease tensions | The Guardian Nigeria News

This handout photo from Malaysia’s Department of Information taken and released on August 21, 2021 shows Malaysia’s incoming Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob taking the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony as the country’s new leader at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo by Khirul NIZAM ZANIL / Malaysia’s Department of Information / AFP) /

Malaysia’s new prime minister and the opposition pledged Wednesday to find “common ground” to tackle a coronavirus outbreak and boost the economy, seeking to ease long-running political turbulence.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob was inaugurated at the weekend following the resignation of his predecessor after a tumultuous 17 months in office.

The country’s fourth premier in as many years, he faces the daunting task of uniting bickering politicians and reining in the country’s worst Covid-19 wave yet.

On Wednesday he held discussions with opposition leaders, including Anwar Ibrahim, as they seek to put aside their…



