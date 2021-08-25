Malaysia’s new PM, opposition seek to ease tensions | The Guardian Nigeria News

Malaysia’s new prime minister and the opposition pledged Wednesday to find “common ground” to tackle a coronavirus outbreak and boost the economy, seeking to ease long-running political turbulence.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob was inaugurated at the weekend following the resignation of his predecessor after a tumultuous 17 months in office.

The country’s fourth premier in as many years, he faces the daunting task of uniting bickering politicians and reining in the country’s worst Covid-19 wave yet.

On Wednesday he held discussions with opposition leaders, including Anwar Ibrahim, as they seek to put aside their…