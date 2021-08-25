Mitsumi Continues its Pan African Expansion with the Opening of six new offices | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mitsumi has established new offices in Ivory coast, Cameroon, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali and DRC

Company will expand its logistics and sales offices in Chad, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Gabon and representative offices in the remaining Francophone African countries by end of the year

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, August 25, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Mitsumi Distribution, a leading distributor today announced that it will be expanding the company’s presence with the opening of new offices in 6 Francophone African countries – Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali and DRC. Furthermore, it will open another five full-fledged offices in Chad, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Gabon and Mitsumi will have representative offices covering the whole Francophone African countries by the end of the year – to better serve and support the region.



The launch of a local presence is part of Mitsumi’s ambitious strategy to expand its Pan-African footprint and commitment to grow its business…