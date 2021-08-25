NEPC tasks exporters on competitiveness, AfCFTA readiness | The Guardian Nigeria News

With the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Nigerian exporters have been implored to build capacity and be prepared to compete under the free trade area to avoid dumping of goods in the country.

The Executive Director/CEO of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Olusegun Awolowo while receiving in his office, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, in Abuja, said: “We (Nigerians) must be ready with an army of exporters to compete with our goods under AfCFTA to avoid dumping of foreign goods in the country”.

Speaking on Borno State, Awolowo reiterated the need to formalise trade along the border markets, which are more…