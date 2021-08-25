Osinbajo inaugurates shared facility for MSMEs, new power station in Anambra | The Guardian Nigeria News

Says Southeast a strategic industrial, trade hub

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has affirmed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration considers the South-East Zone a strategic industrial trade hub, and a major player in Nigeria’s economic growth.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity (Office of the Vice President), Laolu Akande, Osinbajo stated this, yesterday, at the inauguration of the MSMEs Shared Facility at the Ogbunike Leather Trading Cluster and the Awka 120MVA 132/33KV Sub-Station.

The consideration and the projects, according to him, would also help in lifting people out of poverty. The VP stated that the Second Niger Bridge Project,…