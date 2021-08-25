Watch: Burna Boy Teams Up With Don Jazzy For "Question" Music Video





Grammy and three-time BET award-winning Afrofusion superstar, Burna Boy reinvents himself yet again in a banging new tune ‘Question’. Produced by Mavin boss, Don Jazzy, ‘Question’ is the second song by the African Giant after hit track ‘Kilometer’ was released shortly after his epoch Grammy win. The accompanying video – directed and shot in Lagos, […]

