Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Indicted On More Than 30 Counts Of Sexual Assault





A grand jury has indicted adult film actor Ron Jeremy on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls across more than two decades, authorities said. Jeremy, 68, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles superior court on Wednesday to all of the charges, which […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper