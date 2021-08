[ad_1]



The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Anambra Governorship election, Senator Hope Uzodinma has mandated Senator Osita Izunaso to reconcile aggrieved chieftains of the party in the state.

The post Anambra poll: Izunaso, others to reconcile Andy Uba with aggrieved APC chieftains appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

[ad_2]



Source: Guardian Newspaper