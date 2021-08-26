APC governors back Buhari over war against insecurity





The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has reiterated its support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country. The PGF led by Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu renewed posture is coming against the backdrop of the massacre of no fewer than 35 people in Yelwa Zangam community behind the […]

