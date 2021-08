15 officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been arrested through a joint security operation led by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for allegedly extorting monies from motorists on highways across the country.

The post ICPC, FRSC arrests 15 Road Safety Officials over extortion of motorists appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper