NDLEA commends Buhari for intervention fund | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting intervention fund to foot the burial expenses of its 188 personnel who died in active service.

The Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, gave the commendation during the cheque presentation of the payment to the beneficiaries on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that the last payment was in 2014, while the agency is currently perfecting a process that would make personnel receive their emoluments, allowances and other benefits as and when due.

The NDLEA boss said the agency found a modicum of consolation in its ability to discharge its duty to its employees who paid the supreme price while pursuing the NDLEA mandate.

He said that the presentation of cheques covering the burial expenses to their families and beneficiaries would understandably evoke painful memories and sober reflection for all.

He added that the occasion was symbolic as an attestation of the resolution…