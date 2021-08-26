Price of cooking gas worrisome — marketers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), says an increment in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas is worrisome.

NALPGAM’s President, Mr Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, made this known while speaking at the association’s 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Symposium in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the price of 12.5kg of cooking gas has risen from N3,200 a few months back to about N6,000 in some parts of the country.

Ogieva-Okunbor noted that LPG consumption in Nigeria had increased from 550,000 Metric Tonnes in 2017 to about 1.2 million Metric Tonnes in 2020 going by NALPGAM’S members’ investments in LPG plants.

“However, in spite of efforts at increasing the availability of cooking gas in the country, the price of the product has become worrisome in the industry.

“If the trend is not addressed and a lasting solution proffered, all the gains made to…