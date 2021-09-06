UI, UNILAG, Covenant listed in World Best University ranking





Nigerian tertiary institutions – University of Ibadan (UI), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Covenant University among others were listed in the 2022 World Best University ranking. Times Higher Education World University Rankings ranked the University of Ibadan (UI) as the best University in Nigeria. The 2022 World University Ranking published recently listed the University of Lagos […]

