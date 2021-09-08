Police arrest 8 suspects over kidnap, murder of ex-governor’s father | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police on Wednesday said they have arrested eight suspects over the kidnap and murder of 93-year-old Mr Defwan Dariye, father of former Governor of Plateau, Mr Joshua Dariye.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this during a media briefing in Abuja.

He said the nonagenarian was kidnapped by the suspects and held incommunicado for eight days in a very unhygienic condition.

According to him, after a protracted negotiation, a ransom of N10 million was paid to the kidnappers and rather than setting him free, he was murdered.

Mba said the incident happened in June 2020, adding that after recovering the victim’s body, detectives from the Intelligence Response Unit and other police investigators swung into action to uncover the perpetrators

“Within the last 30 days, the police were able to make tremendous progress that led to the arrest of the eight key suspects that played major roles in the kidnap and murder of the ex-governor’s…