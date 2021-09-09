Diamond League Final: Tobi Amusan smashes African 100m hurdles record





Tokyo Olympics finalist Tobiloba ‘Tobi’ Amusan, on Thursday night, at the final of the 2021 Diamond League Final, scorched to a new 12.42 seconds African record to win the 100m hurdles Diamond Trophy at the Weltklasse in Zurich, Switzerland. The 24-year-old also made history in the process as she became the first Nigerian to be […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper