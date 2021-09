When President Muhammadu Buhari eventually visits Owerri, Imo State capital, today, the exclusion of Ndigbo from heads of security agencies, continuous agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that has almost paralysed the Southeast region…

The post What Ndigbo will tell Buhari in Owerri today, by Ohanaeze, MASSOB, Igbo leaders appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper