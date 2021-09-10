Fabulous Icekid Serves Vibrant Vibes With “Bad Man Luv” | The Guardian Nigeria News

When it comes to making love songs, Boluwatife Olabode, also known as Fabulous Icekid, unlocks a different experience entirely.

Stretching his discography with his love anthem, “Bad Man Luv”, the young lad sits among the new school acts evolving the Afro-pop scene with catchy romantic records.

Listening to Icekid reminds you of the evergreen catalyst for the growth of Nigerian music, which is the pure yearning for artistic expression. On BadManLuv, Icekid paints an imagery hinged upon the familiar theme of a man professing his affections to his lover. With his soothing vocals and groovy melodies, he unearths the euphoria in his rhythms.

“I go be your Daniel, if you go be my Daniella/ Whine that booty go down, and yeah she looks like Rihanna,” the sensual lyrics stand out in the song, showcasing Icekid’s preference of self-expression over self-censorship. While sensual love narratives are not strange to the Nigerian music audience, the pothole with this is it becomes a…