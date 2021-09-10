Osinbajo rallies Nigeria’s elite on national cohesion | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged the elite to make responsible input in fostering national unity, stability and creating opportunities for majority of Nigerians.

Osinbajo made this call in a keynote address at the 2020 Leadership Conference and Awards in Abuja.

He commended the Board and Management of the Leadership Newspapers and their collaborators for putting together a forum for such dialogue.

Osinbajo said that the meeting was coming against the backdrop of economic adversity, inflamed fault lines and social resentments.

The insurgency in the Northeast, kidnappings and terrorist acts in the Northwest and threats of secession in the Southeast and Southwest.

He said that in the light of all the challenges, the theme of the conference, “National and Regional Insecurity: The Role of Political and Non-Political Actors in Stabilisation and Consensus Building”, was clearly an inspired one.

“In considering the theme of this event, it is worth noting that…