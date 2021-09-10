Plentywaka rebrands as Treepz to further pan-African extension





Plentywaka, the Toronto-headquartered shared mobility startup which provides hassle-free shared rides on-demand, is making a significant shift in its business today as it announced that it has changed its name to Treepz. The name change which is effective as of now presents an opportunity to align the company name with its Pan-African expansion plan. It […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper