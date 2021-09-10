Record-breaker Tobi Amusan earns sports minister’s praise





… Sunday Dare says reform of sports sector non-negotiable Nigeria’s Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare has congratulated sprint hurdler Tobi Amusan on her historic feat at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting in Zurich on Thursday where Amusan ran to a blistering 12.42 seconds to break Glory Alozie’s 21-year-old 100m hurdles African record (12.44s). […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper