Dala dry port ‘ll boost trans-sahara trade, AfCFTA – NSC boss | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) says the Dala Inland Dry Port (IDP) will boost trans-sahara trade developments and indeed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Mrs Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju Head, Public Relations of NSC, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Dhikru-Yagboyaju said the Executive Secretary, NSC, Mr Emmanuel Jime, disclosed this in Kano while participating in the 16th National Council on Transportation.

He also declared the Dala inland dry port as a pacesetter for other dry ports in the country.

The shippers’ council boss made these declarations while responding to the Dala IDP Chairman’s welcome address, at an inspection of ongoing construction at the Dala inland dry port site at Zawachiki in Kano State.

“Kano leads the way as far as commercial activities are concerned, as all the states in the Northern part of Nigeria…