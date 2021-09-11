Love Castle showcases Nigeria’s rich culture | The Guardian Nigeria News

After months of anticipation, Love Castle, a movie written and produced by Beatrice Funke Ogunmola, has premiered at Terra Kulture in Lagos.

The movie is a captivating story of culture interwoven with disability and a long held African culture of silence surrounding taboos. It’s centred on Adetutu, who had to leave her family — husband and daughter — behind in America against her wish to become a regent in Nigeria following the demise of her father.

Adetutu is trapped in a web of emotions and culture with deadening taboos staring her in the face. Speaking about the project, Ogunmola said she had the concept of the movie for almost a decade before writing the first draft in 2018, and it took her over a year of several drafts, revisions and research to finally get the script ready in 2019.

“I have always wanted to tell a story that shows Nigeria’s culture to people in America. My aim is to change negative perceptions as…