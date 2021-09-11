Nasarawa speaker mourns former state NLC chairman | The Guardian Nigeria News

Speaker, Nasarawa House of Assembly, Alh. Ibrahim Abdullahi has commiserated with Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state over the death of its former chairman, Abdul Keffi.

Keffi died in the early hours of Friday in Lafia at the age of 64.

The speaker in a statement by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi, said the death of Labour leader was a loss to the entire state.

“On behalf of myself, principal officers, Hon. members and the entire assembly, we wish to condole the family, the people of the state, civil servants, associates over the death of the former NLC chairman, Abdul Keffi.

“His demise was painful, but God gives and takes life at will,”he said.

Abdullahi prayed God to forgive the deceased of his shortcomings, reward his good deeds and grant him paradise.

NAN reports that late Abdul Keffi served and retired as a staff of Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS).

He was also a one…