NIMASA’s mandate not to generate revenue -FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government says Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) mandate, is not to generate revenue.

It said the mandate of the agency was to act as regulator of maritime safety and security.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, explained this in a statement by the ministry ‘s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Eric Ojiekwe on Saturday.

Amaechi made the disclosure at the final session of the 5-day National Council on Transportation (NCT), held in the commercial city of Kano, Kano State.

He said: “People put NIMASA under pressure that they must make money; make money for what, NIMASA actually is a regulatory authority, not for them to go

and look for money.

“The people that should be making money and they must hear it now is the Nigeria Ports Authority. It is their responsibility to make money.

”NIMASA should therefore focus on being a regulatory authority on issues of safety and security of our waterways.”

The minister…