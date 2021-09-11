US Marks 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terrorist Attack: 10 Quick Facts | The Guardian Nigeria News

On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed, 400 were police officers and firefighters, in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in NYC, at the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C., and in a plane crash near Shanksville, PA. Below are some quick facts about the attack.

9/11 was not the first terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. A bombing in February of 1993 killed six people according to dosomething.org.

On any given workday, up to 50,000 employees worked in the WTC twin towers, and an additional 40,000 passed through the complex.

Some of the terrorists had lived in the United States for more than a year and had taken flying lessons at American commercial flight schools. Others had slipped into the country in the months before September 11 and acted as the “muscle” in the operation as reported by history.com.

After the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center, the rescue and…