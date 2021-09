Adefarasin: The making of Africa’s Most Influential Personality Of The Year 2021 | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin, Pastor Paul Adefarasin and Lady Maiden

Alex-Ibru Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin (second left), Pastor Paul Adefarasin and Otunba Alaba Shonibare Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin (left), Pastor Paul Adefarasin and Otunba Alaba Shonibare The Forbes Best of Africa Most Influential Personality of The Year 2021 Certificate Mrs Winihin Jemide (left), Mrs Modele Shonibare, Otunba Alaba Shonibare, Mr Toye Odunsi, Mrs Remi Odunsi, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin and Mrs Edith & Hon. Commissioner Sam Egube

Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s profile received a significant boost last Sunday with the presentation of the Forbes Best of Africa Most Influential Personality of the Year 2021 Award.

Certainly, the award is a…