CJN summons: Judiciary in urgent need of reforms, independence | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Nigeria Failing Because Legal Profession Has Failed – Lawyers

• Conflicting Court Orders Threat To Democracy, Reflects Dependent Judiciary – A2J

• Forum-shopping For Ex parte Orders Is Judicial Rascality – Azinge

• ‘Erring Judges Not Chief Judges Must Face Inquiry, Punishment’

Time was when the judiciary commanded the respect of all and sundry in the Nigerian society, and its pronouncements were seen and received by many as something akin to vox dei.

Indeed, nothing mirrors the alleged loss of sheen, innocence and integrity by the judiciary like the recent á la carte judgments dished out by courts of coordinate jurisdictions across the country.

No thanks to buccaneering politicians, who have extended their macabre dance to the hallowed chambers of the courts, and leaving on them, indelible stains that have sullied the pristine and unblemished toga of the judiciary.

It would be recalled that in recent times, courts of coordinate…