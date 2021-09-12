Goodnight, Yusuf Adebayo Cameron Grillo | The Guardian Nigeria News

There could hardly have been a more lugubrious day for me and, I guess, countless others, than August 23, when I learned of the passing of Mr. Yusuf Adebayo Cameron Grillo at the blessed age of 86. In accordance with Islamic practice, his body was interred on the same day at Ebony Vaults, Atan Cemetery Yaba.

Meeting Grillo is different from knowing him. The former implies a casualness that is an inevitable part of his job as a teacher artist, and public figure. The latter gestures at having or earning a privileged status. To meet him, is to be in the presence of an enigma; to know him is to be granted a favour; to be admitted into a loosely constructed circle of trusted friends, including former colleagues and students. Meeting him demystifies all the manufactured shibboleth that supposedly marks the artist as this enigmatic, right-brained persona, easily distinguishable in any community by his appearance, even behaviour.

Presumed to be queer before that word became a…