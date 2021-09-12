Group draws support for Oyinlola’s PDP chairmanship | The Guardian Nigeria News

A political group, Ayombo Movement for Good Governance, has canvased support for former Governor of Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, to be the next national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group in a statement signed by its President, Prince Ayoade Adewopo, on Saturday in Abuja, described Oyinlola as the best candidate with needed charisma and grassroots support across the country, to lead the party and return it to power in 2023.

Adewopo said that the impeccable public administrative record of the former military administrator of Lagos State put him on an incontrovertible pedestal of leadership in the country.

He described Oyinlola as well-respected and highly regarded based on his outstanding achievements in the previous public offices he held.

“ Oyinlola’s past positions has demonstrated his prodigious capacity as a celebrated manager and leader of men and resources.

“Having served in different roles of public trust, it is crystal clear…