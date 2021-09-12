Iraq PM holds talks on economic links on Iran visit | The Guardian Nigeria News

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi met Iran’s recently-elected President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday to discuss the neighbours’ economic relations.

Kadhemi is the first foreign leader to visit the ultra-conservative Raisi, and he brought along a “high level political and economic delegation”, Iran’s official IRNA news agency said.

Kadhemi told joint news conference that the pair “discussed certain joint economic questions and strategic projects” as well as “increasing trade in the interests of both nations”.

Raisi, who took office last month, said that “financial and monetary relations” were also discussed.

As Iran’s neighbour to the west, Iraq has sought a mediating role between Tehran and Arab nations.

It has tried to broker Iran-Saudi talks to soothe tensions between the regional rivals.

Iranian and Saudi officials met in Baghdad in April,…