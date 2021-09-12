Nigerians in South Africa pledge to guard against fake passport registration





Nigerian Citizens’ Association South Africa (NICASA) on Saturday pledged to remain vigilant against fake websites advertising the registration and renewal of Nigerian passports. The President General of NICASA, Mr Benjamin Okoli, gave the pledge in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday night. He spoke against the backdrop of a […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper