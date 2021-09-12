Sit-at-home, against Igbo interest, says Nnamani | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, (PDP-Enugu), Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, has called for an end to the ‘sit-at-home order, by the proscribed IPOB in the South East.

Nnamani, who made the call in a statement he issued to newsmen, on Sunday, in Abuja, noted that the order had brought the economy and social life in the region to its knees.

The one time governor of Enugu also condemned the attack on citizens who went about their legitimate businesses, on account of the sit-at-home order.

The lawmaker said the trinity of the Igbo character was defined by hard work, adding that the sit-at-home was antithetical to this trait and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

He then called on those behind the order to discontinue forthwith, following the continuous damage to the economy and psyche of the Igbo people.

”Most of our people live on the daily income. Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think…