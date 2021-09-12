The Evolution Of The Nigerian Film Industry — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



Today, the Nigerian film industry or Nollywood as it is more commonly referred to, is recognised as one of the biggest in the world. There are star actors, higher production values and the intensely enthusiastic participation of global audiences in the burgeoning film scene in the country. However, these advancements did not occur until recently, when it went from its direct-to-video hits in the Golden Era to its current state – the new wave, more controversially called “New Nollywood.”

New Nollywood saw films particularly distinguished by their enhanced narrative complexity, aesthetic value, and overall production quality compared to the films made during the video boom. While some films in this wave are still released directly on DVD, most are released theatrically to teeming fans via cinemas or streaming platforms.

What happened before New Nollywood?

Long before the Ini Dima-Okojies and Timini Egbusons of today, cinema for most people was in the form of playing companies…