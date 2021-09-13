100 days after Twitter ban, uncertainty trails FG’s plan — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• It’s Twitter that is delaying, says Presidency source

• Economy biggest casualty as losses hit N246b

• Social enterprise groups meet today to discuss the way forward

• Stakeholders appeal to govt to resolve issues, not kill online community

The promise by the Federal Government that the ban placed on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, will be lifted soon appears to be fading away, as the suspension hits 100 days today.



The Federal Government had announced the suspension of Twitter operations in the country on June 4, after the social media giant deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari for “violation of the company’s abusive behaviour policy.”



By June 5, the suspension was effected by telecommunications companies as Nigerians woke up to a Twitter shutdown across all platforms.



Three months down the line, it appears no truce has been formally reached by the two parties or better still, they have been sluggish in agreeing on the way…