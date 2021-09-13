FG expends N364 billion on petrol transportation — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has spent about N364 billion transporting Premium Motor Spirit (popularly known as petrol) from abroad, adding at least N21 to the pump price of every litre of the product consumed by Nigerians.

Between March 2020 and March 2021, the most populous black nation gulped roughly 17.265 billion litres of petrol. In the absence of functional refineries, the quantity shipped swallowed N364 billion despite a crude swap deal that creates double freight expenses.

While the corporation’s Group Managing Director (GMD), Mele Kyari had disclosed that it cost nothing less than N21 to land every litre of fuel in the country in terms of freight, most stakeholders are unsettled by the fee, alleging that corruption at the downstream sector, challenges at the nation’s port and other systemic inefficiencies were responsible for the high charge.

With lingering infrastructure problems, especially the inability of the…