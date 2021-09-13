IWC faults Buhari over IPOB’s alleged stockpiling of arms — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Igbo World Congress (IWC) has faulted com- ments credited to President Muhammadu Buhari that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was stockpiling weapons in the country.

Citing a publication entitled: Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB Has Stockpiled Weapons In Nigeria, Killing Police, Military – Buhari, the group alerted the indigenous people of the Middle Belt, South South, South West and the South East to the danger of the President’s comment.

“We see it as a continuation of the strategy to label IPOB and use it as excuse for the murderous activities being carried out on Igbo people and other target areas.

“The Fulani had used the same strategy to enslave the Hausa and take over their lands in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi and Gombe states,” the group said.

It further condemned the statement, which, it said had no basis, adding: “It is hard to believe that the Fulani-con- trolled security authorities cannot specifically target…