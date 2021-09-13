NCDC calls for vigilance, adherence to COVID-19 protocols as schools resume | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has called for vigilance and adherence to safety regulations in the face of coronavirus (COVID-19) as students return to school.

The Director-General, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, made the call at the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) briefing on COVID-19 on Monday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that schools resumed on Monday, while those in model colleges and upgraded schools will resume in batches due to the ongoing West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

”This brings me to a very important topic today, that I am sure affects everyone. Life during COVID-19 has been very difficult for parents across the country.

“This week, children will be going back to school because, schools are…