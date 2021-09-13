Police confirm gunmen abduction of four travelers in Ekiti | The Guardian Nigeria News

No fewer than four persons were abducted along Ayetoro Ekiti-Otun Ekiti Road in Ekiti in Ido Osi local government area of the State, as gunmen waylaid some travelers and held them hostage.

The victims, according to sources from the area, are yet to be identified persons who were said to have been ferried into the bush by the gun-wielding kidnappers.

It was gathered the incident occurred when two buses conveying passengers from the Otun Ekiti axis. The assailants ambushed them and succeeded in holding four persons while others escaped by whiskers.

A source disclosed told journalists that one of those who escaped told him that the gunmen took away four passengers from the two buses.

Another source, who got wind of the information when some hunters resident in the axis were being informed for proper action, said, “The hunters were called that some kidnappers were operating along Ayetoro – Otun Road.

“But before they got there, the gunmen had piloted two buses into the bush. At…