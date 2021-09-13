RIF Trust expands to Nigeria — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The UAE firm announces its second major expansion in Africa

RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, an international leading residency and citizenship by investment advisory, expands to Nigeria. The company’s second major expansion in Africa addresses the rapidly increasing demand for residency and citizenship by investment from wealthy Nigerians at a time of travel uncertainty.

The new office will operate from the heart of Lagos, one of the most influential African financial centres and economic hubs.

Located on the 1st floor of the Wings Complex on Victoria Island, their modern office brings the international expertise and global presence of the RIF Trust team to Lagos, Nigeria. The office will provide premium local support to high-net-worth individuals and families interested in residency and citizenship by investment programmes.

Ranny Muasher is the Managing Director of the RIF Trust’s Nigeria office. With several years of international experience in residency and…