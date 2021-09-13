Ronaldo’s ‘unbelievable’ Man United return exceeds his expectations | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted his “unbelievable” return to Manchester United had exceeded his expectations as the Portugal star shrugged off his nerves to score twice in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Newcastle.

Ronaldo returned to United in a blockbuster move from Juventus last month, 12 years after leaving Old Trafford to join Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old marked his second United debut in style with a goal in each half in front of 76,000 adoring fans.

Ronaldo’s double was followed by goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard as United moved to the top of the Premier League.

It was an even better return than Ronaldo imagined…