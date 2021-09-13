Three talking points from the Premier League weekend | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United lived up to the hype as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored twice on his homecoming to Old Trafford in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Tottenham’s 3-0 thrashing by Crystal Palace saw the final 100 percent record start to go.

That allowed United to climb the top of the table, but a four-way title race is already brewing with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City already showing the gulf in class between them and the rest of the league.

At the other end of the table, Arsenal is off the bottom thanks to their first win and goal of the season to beat Norwich 1-0.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the weekend:

Four-midable

Chelsea,…