



Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis has been voted Watford’s Player of the Month for August, beating his international teammate Peter Etebo to the honour. The 23-year-old Dennis, a summer arrival from Belgian Pro League side, Club Brugge, wasted no time in endearing himself to the Vicarage Road faithful notching the opening goal against Aston Villa on […]

The post Watford Player of the Month: Dennis beats compatriot Etebo to award appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper