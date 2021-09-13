When Pantami, other August visitors gathered for digital innovation | The Guardian Nigeria News

On August 23, 2021, a man in a black suit walked into our office at 9.30am and introduced himself as a Protocol Officer in the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy. He announced that the Minister, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami would arrive by 11.00am.

We had sent out invite for a private book presentation in our conference room at PRNigeria Centre in Wuye District, Abuja, to the minister and the ministry’s agencies.

While aware of the fact that a Monday morning is usually hectic for Chief Executive Officers, we had moderate expectations and hoped that our guests would at least send representatives.

As we organised the sitting arrangement with the protocol officer, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa arrived, followed by other CEOs of cognate parastatals in the communications ministry.

They were Prof. Umar Danbatta – Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Prof. Muhammad Abubakar – Galaxy Backbone Limited;…