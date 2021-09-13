Worry over mass abductions as schools resume today — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• ‘Over 1,000 children abducted between January and August 2021’
• 31 Bethel students still in captivity, CAN cries out
• FG: Lack of funds hampering implementation of Safe School Initiative
• Mobilise hunters, vigilance groups, retired military and paramilitary officers to protect schools, says PTA chief
Schools resume today for the commencement of the 2021/2022 academic session across the country but it won’t be a cheery return for thousands of pupils, especially in Northern Nigeria, already traumatised by reports of incessant…
Source: Guardian Newspaper