Worry over mass abductions as schools resume today — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• ‘Over 1,000 children abducted between January and August 2021’

• 31 Bethel students still in captivity, CAN cries out

• FG: Lack of funds hampering implementation of Safe School Initiative

• Mobilise hunters, vigilance groups, retired military and paramilitary officers to protect schools, says PTA chief

Schools resume today for the commencement of the 2021/2022 academic session across the country but it won’t be a cheery return for thousands of pupils, especially in Northern Nigeria, already traumatised by reports of incessant…