Worry over mass abductions as schools resume today — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

[FILES] Schoolchildren kidnapped from an Islamic seminary three months ago walk from a van as they are reunited with their parents in Minna on August 27, 2021 after their gunmen captors freed them from forest hideouts. The May 30, 2021 Tegina seminary abduction in northwest Niger State was one of the longest-running mass kidnappings at a Nigerian school since December when criminal gangs began to target students and pupils. John OKUNYOMIH / AFP

‘Over 1,000 children abducted between January and August 2021’
• 31 Bethel students still in captivity, CAN cries out
• FG: Lack of funds hampering implementation of Safe School Initiative
• Mobilise hunters, vigilance groups, retired military and paramilitary officers to protect schools, says PTA chief

Schools resume today for the commencement of the 2021/2022 academic session across the country but it won’t be a cheery return for thousands of pupils, especially in Northern Nigeria, already traumatised by reports of incessant…



