El Salvador president says half a million using new bitcoin wallet | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 19, 2021 this illustration photograph taken on July 19, 2021 in Istanbul shows a physical banknote and coin imitations of the Bitcoin crypto currency. – Bitcoin soared 10 percent to top $38,000 on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

There are now more than half a million people using El Salvador’s bitcoin wallet, President Nayib Bukele announced.

The country of 6.6 million people this month became the first to adopt bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar, which has been the official currency for two decades.

“We currently have more than half a million users (of the Chivo wallet),” Bukele tweeted late Monday.

The “Chivo Wallet” is an electronic application that Salvadorans can download — earning a $30 equivalent sign-up bonus in the process — to make cryptocurrency transactions.

Bukele added that the wallet’s technical errors had mostly been resolved, and the software would be fully operational in…



