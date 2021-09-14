EU inaugurates 25-member Youth Board to influence programmes in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, yesterday, inaugurated a 25-member Youth Sounding Board, a body of young Nigerians to help in shaping and implementing EU programmes and strategies in the country.

Charge d’Affaires at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Alexandre Borges Gomes, said the inauguration was part of EU’s commitment to incorporating young Nigerians in its decision-making process.

He said the members of the EU Youth Sounding Board would have an unpaid mandate of two years, as the Board will…