Masquerader/Muslims Clash: Court remands 2 for alleged murder in Osun | The Guardian Nigeria News

An Osun High Court sitting in Osogbo on Tuesday ordered the remand of a masquerader custodian, Kayode Esuleke, in Ilesa Correctional Centre over alleged murder of a Muslim cleric, Moshood Salawudeen.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ayo Oyebiyi, ordered that the defendant with his son, Ifasola Esuleke, be remanded in prison custody due to the magnitude of the alleged offense.

The State Prosecutor, Mr Abiodun Badiora, had told the court that the defendant with his son committed the offense on June 27, at Arayin street in Osogbo metropolis.

Badiora said followers of the masquerader and Muslim worshippers clashed at Kamarudeen mosque, resulting in the death of one person while several property were destroyed.

He said the clash with the Muslim worshippers at the mosque led to breach of peace during which one of the Muslim worshippers was killed while many were inflicted with injuries and the mosque destroyed.

He said the offense committed contravened Sections 83, 249 (1)(d), 35, 320…