Value Added Tax ruling: The winners, the losers | The Guardian Nigeria News

With a court ruling assigning the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) to states, and with Rivers and Lagos states which contribute over 70 per cent of the VAT collectibles in the country enacting laws empowering them and not the federal government to collect VAT in their states, many economically disadvantaged states in Nigeria may not be able to meet their financial obligations as Abuja looks set to lose revenue from taxes.

Although the Court of Appeal in Abuja has temporarily halted the Rivers State government from collecting VAT until all legal disputes relating to the matter are resolved, the recent ruling by a Federal High Court in Rivers against the federal government on who had the authority to collect VAT has triggered a supremacy battle between Abuja, on the one hand, and on the other hand, Rivers and…